Abu Dhabi Police stated that there are six reasons behind child drowning incidents, as they occur because they use the swimming pools alone, neglect the family to monitor them, the depth of the water, unfamiliarity with swimming, slipping from the floor surrounding the pool, and the lack of fences around the pools.

And she warned against leaving children under three years of age alone in the swimming pools of homes or buildings and various facilities, which exposes them to drowning accidents, stressing the importance of taking this into account in order to preserve their safety.

She stressed the necessity of wearing swimming equipment and providing children with collars, tools and life jackets while swimming, pointing out that drowning children in swimming pools is one of the most common causes of psychological problems for parents and those around them, warning against indifference and ignoring safety instructions in this regard, and providing swimming pools with fixed ladders and metal handles distributed around their surroundings.

She called on families not to leave children unsupervised in home or public swimming pools, stressing the need to accompany them and intensify supervision to avoid drowning accidents, explaining that neglect is a major cause of children drowning accidents, which requires not to be concerned about them.



