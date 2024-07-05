Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers against not adhering to the mandatory lane while driving, noting that this causes traffic accidents and serious injuries.

She stressed her keenness to implement what was stipulated in the amended executive regulations of the Traffic Law on this violation, with a fine of 400 dirhams, and 1,500 for a heavy vehicle.

Statistics indicate that a large percentage of red light running accidents are caused by the driver not adhering to the mandatory lane.

Abu Dhabi Police explained, through digital awareness on its social media accounts, that adhering to the mandatory lane for vehicles means that drivers must drive in one lane, without changing the direction of the vehicle to the right or left. The lane may be permanently mandatory based on the determination of traffic signs, whether they are signs or ground lines.

It may also be temporarily mandatory based on specific factors, such as time or place conditions, or road conditions.

Overtaking is prohibited in four situations: in the event of lack of visibility, traffic congestion, accidents, and when stopped at intersections waiting for the right of way.

The route may be specified for certain types of vehicles, such as the mandatory route for buses and taxis, and when there are signs prohibiting overtaking trucks.

Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to the mandatory lane, explaining that failure to adhere to it causes accidents and serious injuries.

Traffic awareness videos were broadcast, showing drivers how to adhere to the mandatory lane, whether on the right or left, by following the following rules: When turning and changing the direction of the vehicle at intersections, adhere to the mandatory lane on the right when turning right, and on the left when turning left, avoid changing the mandatory lane, avoid overtaking and exiting from one lane to another, make sure of what the traffic light signs indicate, and follow the ground arrows.

It called on drivers to adhere to the mandatory lane at intersections, whether they are organised with traffic lights or other intersections that require drivers to adhere to a specific lane when crossing them, explaining that it has activated automatic control of drivers who do not adhere to the mandatory lane at intersections.

She explained that the lane is mandatory according to traffic rules at intersections, as overtaking and exiting from one lane to another in the intersection area is prohibited. The driver’s options at the entrance to the intersection determine the mandatory lane that he must take when exiting the intersection, so the driver who wants to turn left or turn must adhere to the lane designated for that.