Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police honored the winners of the Padel Tennis Championship, as part of the Shield of His Excellency the Commander-in-Chief for Sports Excellence for the 2023-2024 season, which was organized by the Competitions and Teams Department at the Police Sports Education Center, and was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), with distinguished participation from the sports committees in the police sector of Abu Dhabi Police.

The Criminal Security Sector won first place, the Central Operations Sector won second place, and the Criminal Security Sector “C” won third place. 40 players from various police sectors participated in the tournament.

During the honoring of the winners, Brigadier Mohammed Hussein Khoury, Deputy Director of the External Regions Police Directorate and Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Police Sports Council, praised the efforts of the organizing committees and valued the support of the police leadership and its encouragement to practice the sport of paddling and sports activities in general, stressing the importance of these championships in raising the readiness of police personnel for field work, and their major role in raising the level of physical fitness.

Colonel Sultan Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of the Police Sports Education Centre, stressed the keenness and interest of the police leadership in organising padel tennis and motivating players and practitioners of this globally popular sport, praising the outstanding results of the tournament, which witnessed great competition between players in a distinctive and enthusiastic atmosphere.