The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols in the Central Operations Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Saaed Association for the Reduction of Traffic Accidents, implemented the “Kveito and Veto” initiative, which included distributing gifts to security guards in a number of schools in honor and motivation for their distinguished efforts in organizing traffic and order within schools and maintaining order. on security.

Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, stated that the initiative comes in appreciation of the efforts of security guards in various Abu Dhabi schools and their pioneering role in cooperating with Abu Dhabi Police to enhance security and safety, and an appreciation for their effective role in organizing traffic and traffic in schools in the morning and evening periods, as well as their interest in securing their safety from dangers. Heat stress and sunstroke.

The school security guards expressed their happiness at the humanitarian initiative, which left an impact on them and raised their spirits towards the pioneering work they are carrying out in community service.