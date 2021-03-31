Abu Dhabi Police honored an Asian person for his honesty, integrity and cooperation with the police.

The Director of the Police Directorate of the External Areas in the Criminal Security Sector, Brigadier Mubarak Saif Al-Sabousi, presented a gift to the aforementioned, thanking him for his responsible initiative in cooperating with the police and his good faith.

The honored person had found a cash sum and quickly delivered it to the competent police station to return it to its owner.

Al-Mukarram expressed his thanks and appreciation for the honor, appreciating the role of Abu Dhabi Police and its continuous efforts in motivating the public to positively and effectively cooperate to enhance the course of security, safety and reassurance in society.





