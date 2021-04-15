Abu Dhabi Police honored a person of Arab nationality for his honesty, integrity and cooperation with the Tourist Police Department in the Criminal Security Sector.

Major General Muhammad Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, presented a gift to the aforementioned, thanking him for his responsible initiative in cooperating with the police and his good faith, stressing the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to deepen the relationship with the public within the scope of community partnership.

The honored person had found a large sum of money in a commercial center in Abu Dhabi and rushed to hand it over to the Tourist Police Department to return it to its owner.

Major General Al-Rashidi explained that the honor aims to motivate the public to do good and positive cooperation, spread good qualities and a spirit of cooperation and work hand in hand to enhance security and safety and spread reassurance in society.

The honorable expressed his happiness, thanks and appreciation for the honor, appreciating the role of Abu Dhabi Police and its continuous efforts in motivating the public to positively and effectively cooperate to enhance the process of security, safety and reassurance in society.

The award was attended by Brigadier General Muslim Muhammad Al Amiri, Deputy Director of the Criminal Security Sector, Colonel Rashid Khalaf Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Directorate, and Lt. Col. Rashid Muhammad Al Muhairi, Head of the Tourist Police Department.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

