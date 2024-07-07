Abu Dhabi Police honored 87 winners in three police sectors, within the third edition of the Hafez Program, at the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, Special Tasks, Finance and Services.

This came within the ongoing efforts of the Human Resources Sector Employee Performance Management to motivate members to achieve more pioneering accomplishments in the path of security and safety and spread reassurance in society.

Major General Butti Thani Al Shamsi, Director of Saif Bin Zayed Academy at Abu Dhabi Police, confirmed the success of the Hafez Program since its launch in accordance with the Abu Dhabi Police strategy and its priorities in encouraging, motivating and creating a spirit of competition among members by including professional and motivating programs that contribute a major and pioneering role in achieving goals and aspirations and raising the percentage of job happiness at work.

Brigadier Othman Haji Khouri, Deputy Director of the Finance and Services Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said that the “Hafez” system aims to continuously motivate members and create a healthy and competitive environment through an integrated system that focuses on showing appreciation for achievements that reflect the efforts of Abu Dhabi Police in motivating them to be creative and innovative, enhancing job excellence and work integration, and developing solutions in a way that contributes to improving the quality of services and making customers happy.

Brigadier Ahmed Ali Al Shehhi, Deputy Director of the Special Tasks Sector, pointed out the Abu Dhabi Police’s continuous interest and keenness to achieve its goals and priorities in various fields, noting that such incentive programs contribute to achieving the goals of the work system, and enhance the values ​​of loyalty, harmony and cohesion among members in performing various job tasks within a healthy and competitive environment and through an integrated system.

The sector managers congratulated the winners during the ceremony, appreciating their distinguished efforts and wishing them further brilliance and success in collecting incentive points. They also praised their continuous keenness to achieve the goals and priorities of Abu Dhabi Police, and their achievement of advanced results and their being role models for their colleagues.