The Abu Dhabi Police General Command honored 44 government and private entities among its strategic partners as part of the 2024 Partners Forum, which was held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, in the presence of sector managers, senior officers and partners.

Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, stressed the importance of the forum, which comes within the ongoing keenness to sustain and consolidate relations and enhance effective communication channels, and the Abu Dhabi Police’s permanent commitment to achieving leadership and competitive value through close and complementary partnerships from within and outside the government.

He also stressed the interest of the Abu Dhabi Police in achieving its goals with its partners together as one team in a way that takes into account the needs of the partners and effective and continuous cooperation to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership, and to spread security, safety, reassurance, stability and safety and achieve well-being and quality of life in the Abu Dhabi community, individuals and entities, citizens, residents and visitors.

Major General Al Sharifi said that Abu Dhabi Police is keen on sustaining, continuing and positive relations with its partners by providing opportunities to create new ideas, creativity and innovation, ensuring mutual benefit and consolidating trust, which is the main building block for successful and long-term partnership relations, enhancing transparency and harmonizing goals and interests and addressing challenges and risks jointly. And celebrating successes based on distinguished and sustainable performance results, competitive advantage and lasting leadership for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.