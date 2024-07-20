Abu Dhabi Police honored 133 winners of the Hafez Program, from the Human Resources Sector, the Decision Support and Institutional Development Sector, and the Executive Office of the Command, within the third edition of the program, as part of the efforts of the Human Resources Sector’s employee performance management, which continues to motivate members to achieve more pioneering accomplishments in the process of improvement and development.

During their honoring of the winners, Brigadier Jassim Mohammed Al Harmoudi, Deputy Director of the Strategy and Institutional Development Center, and Brigadier Ali Mohammed Al Zaabi, Deputy Director of the Human Resources Sector, expressed their thanks and appreciation to the members for their distinguished efforts within the Hafez Program, which positively reflects on the sustainability of security and safety and the spread of reassurance in society. They stressed the continuous interest of Abu Dhabi Police in motivating and making members happy, and its interest in establishing a positive environment for police and security work by including professional programs that contribute to motivating members to compete positively.

The honorees expressed their happiness at being honored within the Hafez Program, appreciating the support and sponsorship of the police leadership and its continuous interest in motivating members to be creative, innovative and excel locally, regionally and internationally.