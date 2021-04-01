An air ambulance plane at the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department in the Central Operations Sector transported a citizen with a spinal injury from Ibri Hospital in the Sultanate of Oman to Tawam Hospital in Al Ain.

The administration had received a notification that the 63-year-old injured person had to be transported by air due to his poor health, and immediately the helicopter took off to the site and its crew provided medical care for the injured while he was transported by plane to Tawam Hospital to complete treatment.

Abu Dhabi Police Aviation carries out many specialized humanitarian and societal tasks represented in providing ambulance services, search and rescue, aerial photography, road monitoring and others, using the latest equipment, devices and mechanisms used to rescue and aid the sick and injured.





