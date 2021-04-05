Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that extortion is a crime punishable by law.

She explained that the Federal Law on Information Technology Crimes No. 5 of 2012 Article No. 16 “stipulates” that anyone who extorts or threatens another person shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine not less than two hundred fifty thousand dirhams and not in excess of five hundred thousand dirhams or one of these two penalties. To compel him to do or abstain from him, using an information network or information technology means.

And the punishment shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding ten years if the threat is to commit a felony or to assign matters perverting honor or honor.