Abu Dhabi Police published an awareness message about the “Emergency Driver Alert” system, via its official account on the X platform.
Abu Dhabi Police explained that the “Emergency Driver Alert” system… shows that the red and blue flashes indicate the presence of a traffic accident on the road or an obstruction in the lane, and the yellow color indicates the presence of construction work, traffic diversions, or activation of the system for volatile weather conditions.
