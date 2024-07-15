The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police announced the appointment of Major Saad Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Director of the International Case Requests Branch at the Criminal Investigations and Inquiries Directorate, as a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) International Review and Cooperation Team..

Major Al Marzouqi is the first Emirati expert to join the FATF’s International Review and Cooperation Team, supporting the UAE’s commitment to combating money laundering and terrorist financing at the international level..

With this appointment, Major Al Marzouki will participate in the Financial Action Task Force to support countries with strategic deficiencies in their frameworks for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing. He will also participate in the team’s joint mission for Africa and the Middle East to assess the action plan of an African country..

His Excellency Hamed Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, congratulated the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and Major Al Marzouqi on his appointment, praising the role of the UAE in international efforts to combat financial crimes..

He explained that the UAE is a reliable and committed partner in combating financial crimes, and we work closely with our partners at the government level and in multilateral organizations..

He pointed out that experts from the UAE are making important contributions and presenting their expertise and experiences gained through their national efforts in preventing and combating these crimes. The UAE has invested in developing its human capital in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing, by drawing up training plans and implementing training in the workplace, to develop the necessary capabilities in our national system to combat current and future crimes..

His Excellency Al Zaabi explained that the appointment of Major Al Marzouqi as a member of the International Review and Cooperation Team represents a model that proves the high standards imposed by law enforcement agencies and competent authorities in the UAE..

Major Al Marzouqi praised the role of the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, as a leading national entity and a guarantee in combating financial crimes in the UAE. He also commended the Office’s efforts in developing Emirati cadres and building human capabilities..

Major Al Marzouqi expressed his pride in the membership, pointing out that this national achievement confirms the extent of reliance on Emirati cadres in police and security work globally and the advancement of the UAE’s file in confronting money laundering crimes, noting that the selection came as a result of the high global reputation of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command due to its distinction in professionalism and mastery of performance..

Major Al Marzouqi welcomed the trust given to the Emirati experts working in the fields of law enforcement and international security, and thanked the police leadership for its continuous support and care for national cadres, to achieve the accomplishments that the United Arab Emirates is proud of locally and internationally, appreciating the country’s pioneering and international achievements in combating money laundering..