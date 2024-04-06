The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate continued its efforts to regulate traffic in the area surrounding the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and its various entrances and on all roads leading to it, in order to enhance the safe arrival of fasting people and avoid any traffic congestion, especially during Iftar and the performance of Tarawih and Tahajjud prayers..

Traffic was also regulated at all major intersections in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain during the distribution of fasting breakfast meals to drivers as part of the “Food for Rent, Breaking the Fast, and Ramadan Together” initiatives.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers and road users to exercise caution, caution and attention while driving, to leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, not to be distracted by anything other than the road, to slow down at traffic intersections, and not to rush to catch breakfast times, in order to enhance traffic safety for vehicle drivers and their companions. And road users.