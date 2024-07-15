The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police concluded its participation in the “Our Summer is the Beach” event, which was implemented by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality in the Plaza Square on the Abu Dhabi Corniche. The event included participation in enhancing the awareness of families and children about the importance of adhering to safety instructions and guidelines when using “scooters” with the participation of the Happiness Patrol.

The Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, explained that the awareness comes within the Ministry of Interior’s campaign, under the slogan “A Summer Without Accidents”, which will continue until September 1, in cooperation with the police leadership in the country, and in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi Police campaign “Summer Safely”, as part of its strategy to enhance security and safety, community happiness and road safety.

He urged parents to take responsibility for monitoring their children while using the scooter, explaining that the scooter is a very popular toy for children and teenagers, but it rings the alarm bell if the device’s battery runs out, as it stops suddenly, which restricts the user’s movement due to inertia, and also the sudden circular movements that some children make lead to losing balance for a few moments, which leads to accidents and shocks.