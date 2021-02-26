Abu Dhabi Police displayed the electronic emergency call reception system (E-call), within the activities of the UAE Innovation Week under the slogan «The UAE Innovates». The advanced system provides innovative solutions to enhance the speed of response when traffic accidents occur, and keeps pace with future efforts whereby all vehicles will be provided with the best technologies. Which works to accelerate the response time to accidents through an advanced feature for rapid communication with emergency teams that allows receiving accident information automatically.

The E-call system automatically calls and sends the vehicle’s data to the command and control center of the geographical area of ​​the location of the vehicle exposed to the accident. The “report location” and additional data about the vehicle appear in the command and control center electronically, with the ability to speak with the driver of the vehicle (if necessary), The system supports automatic transmission of the report, and contributes a pioneering role in enhancing the speed of response in reaching the site of the vehicle exposed to the accident, and carrying out emergency and rescue operations.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command is the first authority in the Middle East to implement an electronic emergency call reception system (E-call) in the command and control centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.





