Abu Dhabi Police organized an awareness-raising theatrical performance in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University on how to deal with crime scenes in important cases, with the aim of spreading awareness among students of the College of Law, introducing them to police efforts in enhancing security and safety, honing their skills in the field, and introducing them to the technical procedures for inspecting crime scenes.

The presentation was presented by the Crime Scene Affairs Department in Al Ain, entitled (Discovering the Secrets and Mysteries of the Underworld on Stage), in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Saeed Al Kaabi, Head of the Crime Scene Affairs Department in Al Ain, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Rifai, President of Al Ain University, Dr. Ibtihal Abu Rizq, Vice President for Development Affairs, and Professor Dr. Mustafa Qandil, Dean of the College of Law. A number of officers and students.