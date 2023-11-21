The Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department in the Community Security Sector, in cooperation with the Training Department in the Human Resources Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, implemented a virtual workshop entitled The role of the family in protecting its children from domestic bullying, coinciding with the launch of the International Day to Combat All Forms of Violence and Bullying worldwide.

Director of the Community Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in enhancing the family awareness of its members by implementing a group of activities and family awareness workshops as part of ongoing efforts to provide a safe and attractive environment for children, meet their needs, and raise them in a sound manner.

Abu Dhabi Police psychologist Moza Mubarak Al Qubaisi stressed during the workshop the need to support and participate with children in various social or sporting activities and educate them about the importance of optimal use of social media and its modern applications in an effort to build generations that enjoy reassurance, security and psychological stability, pointing to the importance of family vigilance in monitoring and following up on children. Continuously highlighting the importance of good company, developing their self-confidence and constant communication with them, as dialogue is the best solution to all problems.

Bullying within the home and within the family is considered one of the most dangerous types of bullying, and it requires training parents to confront it by investing their children’s energies and abilities in sports, cultural, and artistic programs and activities that benefit them, intervening at the appropriate time to rationalize behaviors, and teaching children the skills of negotiating with their brothers and resolving their differences in a constructive manner. Free from violence.