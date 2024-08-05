The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police carried out a field campaign in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra region and external areas, in cooperation with strategic partners: Abu Dhabi Mobility, Emirates Transport, Al Fahim Group and Eastern Motors, with the aim of enhancing drivers’ awareness about the safety of their vehicles’ tires and maintenance.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, explained that the field campaign comes in conjunction with the Ministry of Interior’s campaign under the slogan “A Summer Without Accidents” and the Abu Dhabi Police’s campaign “Summer Safely”, as part of its road safety strategy, noting that it focused on raising awareness among all segments of society about the dangers of traffic accidents, and urging them to follow instructions and vehicle safety guidelines, perform tire maintenance, and avoid overloading vehicles to preserve lives and property, preserve the value of life, and achieve safe driving to enhance traffic safety.

The campaign program included tire inspection points, traffic awareness workshops that included private sector institutions through field trips that focused on providing guidance on the importance of checking the safety of vehicle tires to enhance driver safety, and showing traffic awareness films in cooperation with the Security Media Department that explain the danger of driving a vehicle with poor tires that lead to serious accidents and their painful consequences for drivers and road users.

It included distributing smart digital awareness brochures and symbolic gifts to the public, checking their vehicles in terms of tires and vehicle maintenance in general, and educating them about the importance of adhering to safety measures when traveling by land, and not increasing the load to avoid the risk of vehicles overturning and causing accidents.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate urged drivers to take preventive measures for vehicles and trucks by checking their tires and ensuring their safety, and replacing them if they have expired or are cracked or swollen, and to be sure to use good types that meet specifications to avoid traffic accidents that occur due to their explosion. The campaign provided advice to drivers to familiarize them with the signs of a damaged vehicle tire. The Directorate stressed the need to be familiar with important information about vehicle tires and how to act when tires explode, provide safety tools in the vehicle, and avoid leaving lighters, perfumes, batteries, energy storage devices, compressed air cans, hand sanitizers, and gas cylinders in the vehicle, especially with the rise in temperatures, based on its interest in ensuring that Abu Dhabi is always safe and secure.