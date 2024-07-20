Abu Dhabi Police implemented a field awareness initiative for drivers on the importance of checking vehicle tires as part of its participation in the annual Liwa Date Festival in Liwa City in the Al Dhafra Region, in cooperation with the Michelin Group. The program comes as part of the Ministry of Interior’s campaign under the slogan “A Summer Without Accidents” and in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi Police campaign “Summer Safely”, in implementation of its road safety strategy..

The Traffic Awareness and Education Branch of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department in the Al Dhafra Region, affiliated with the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, provided an explanation to drivers visiting the festival about the necessary precautions for driving a vehicle in the summer, the importance of checking tires and ensuring their safety and replacing them if they have expired or have any cracks or swelling, while using good types that meet specifications to avoid traffic accidents that occur due to their explosion, in addition to distributing awareness brochures and gifts to drivers..

Colonel Ahmed Khadem Al Qubaisi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department in the Al Dhafra Region, stressed the interest of the Abu Dhabi Police in implementing awareness initiatives for the public on various topics, in order to ensure their safety and the safety of all road users..

He called for the need to focus on checking the safety of vehicle tires and urging drivers to replace their expired tires, and to ensure the condition of new tires before purchasing them and that they are not affected by humidity and temperatures, which leads to their unsuitability..