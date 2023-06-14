The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police General Command has enhanced the awareness of motorcyclists who provide delivery service of traffic safety rules through an awareness workshop that focused on steps to improve drivers’ behavior in accordance with traffic rules and regulations, as part of the preparations for the summer traffic awareness campaign.

Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, urged drivers of the delivery service to follow traffic regulations and laws, not to use the phone while driving, and to adhere to the use of personal protective equipment, in order to avoid traffic accidents, and to enhance their safety and the safety of road users.

The workshop included a lecture and awareness videos with the aim of spreading the culture of traffic safety in both English and Urdu, and focused on defining the dangers of wrong behavior committed by some delivery bike riders, which may cause traffic confusion and serious traffic accidents, including non-compliance with the road path, or changing it. Suddenly, or exceeding the speed limit on the road.

The Directorate stressed the importance of adhering to the rules and speed of the road, and safety requirements for driving a motorcycle, such as ensuring the validity of motorcycle lighting, and maintaining them periodically, to ensure the highest safety standards for drivers and road users, and the importance of leaving a safe distance between bikes and vehicles, and not entering prohibited places.