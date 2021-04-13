Abu Dhabi Police, in coordination and cooperation with Talabat and the Integrated Transport Center, launched the “Patrol Orders” initiative to promote a safe traffic culture for “delivery” drivers, by following 20 drivers from the company in the first phase following up on employees ’commitment to safe driving on roads in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. And administratively violating them in the event of their non-compliance.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, Brigadier General Muhammad Dahi Al-Hamiri, stated that the initiative aims to educate “requests” drivers to adhere to the speed limits on external and internal roads, to inform them of the dangers of speed that lead to traffic accidents, and to strengthen cooperation with police and traffic patrols to reduce them.

He referred to the implementation of the first phase of the initiative in various parts of Abu Dhabi, provided that the future stages include expanding its scope to Dubai and the rest of the emirates, and reflects the pioneering role of the Emirates and its forward-looking vision in achieving more prosperity and innovation in various fields.

He emphasized Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in instilling traffic culture in the hearts of drivers and “delivery” drivers to provide a safe and secure traffic environment, make roads safer, and reduce the causes that lead to traffic accidents.

Colonel Ahmed Khadim Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director of Abu Dhabi Traffic Department at the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, urged “Talabat” drivers to drive carefully and reduce speed, leave a sufficient safety distance, and pay attention and not be distracted from the road, or increase the speed at intersections to realize the green signal, which leads to overtaking and collision By crossing vehicles from other directions, and following safe driving in order to preserve the safety of everyone.

The head of the strategy office at the Integrated Transport Center, Eng. Asma Abdullah Al Jasmi, stated that the initiative contributed to providing more opportunities to redraw the features of the delivery sector and cooperation to improve levels of compliance with traffic safety rules, praising the partnership with Abu Dhabi Police that promotes the development of work policies according to the best advanced standards Globally.

The vice president of Talabat in the UAE, Jeremy Doughty, confirmed that the initiative focuses on educating delivery drivers and urging them to adhere to traffic laws and regulations, and to invest efforts in the right direction, in addition to cooperating with Abu Dhabi Police and the Integrated Transport Center, to achieve the aspirations and goals of these entities, including It promotes the achievement of sustainable development of the initiative in the future.





