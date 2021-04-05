The Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, was briefed on the most important development plans, initiatives and operational mechanisms implemented by the Capital Police Directorate to enhance the security and safety march in accordance with the best international practices.

Learn from the director of the Directorate and the officers about the readiness of performance and the plans put in place, and the efforts made to upgrade the process of police work, in accordance with the best advanced practices, in order to achieve societal stability, and listen briefly about the progress of work, the achievements of all service and security departments, and their efforts to provide distinguished services To the public.

He toured the various departments and facilities of the Directorate, looked at the modern devices and equipment that were introduced to police work, expressed his appreciation for the distinguished efforts of the affiliates in performing their duties, and listened to an explanation from the auditors at the Customer Happiness Center about the services provided to them, and the auditors praised the interest of the Capital Police Directorate in upgrading the services provided To the public.

Al Sharifi stressed keenness to implement the leadership’s directives to develop police work, deepen the sense of security and safety among members of society, in order to improve the happiness and well-being of society and develop the capabilities of workers to provide distinguished services to auditors, through continuous work, training, spreading quality and institutional excellence, and promoting a culture of loyalty. He pointed to developing the level of performance and the programs used, increasing productivity using scientific methodologies, enhancing cooperation and communication with the concerned authorities and partners to establish the concept of security, everyone’s responsibility, and paying attention to developing the capabilities of workers to continue excellence in performance from the reality of a high sense of responsibility, in a way that strengthens the civilized image of Abu Dhabi Police.

He explained that Abu Dhabi Police is working to be one of the best police agencies in the world in combating and preventing crime, by applying global strategies and best practices within organized and studied security plans to achieve safety and security standards, and to enhance the concept of cooperation between the police and society. He urged the officers and employees of the Directorate to apply a methodology for communicating with the public, to get acquainted with their opinions and suggestions and the extent of satisfaction with the services provided, and to strengthen the relationship with partners in the jurisdiction, in order to achieve the vision and objectives of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

