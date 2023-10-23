The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police General Command employed artificial intelligence techniques in traffic awareness, using its intelligent automated robot in many events during the current year.

Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said that the smart robot enhances readiness for the future to accomplish security and police tasks, and accelerates the adoption of these advanced technological applications in various sectors, in addition to its participation in digital traffic awareness and education.

For his part, Major Ahmed Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of the Public Relations Branch of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate and Director of the Digital Traffic Awareness Project, explained that the automated and intelligent robot provides traffic advice and shows digital awareness films to the public, and can be used to provide traffic awareness workshops in addition to its prominent role in promoting traffic culture using intelligence. Artificial.

He pointed out that the Directorate participated with the smart robot in many events, most notably the Gulf Traffic Week exhibition at the Global Village in Dubai, the Jiu-Jitsu Championship at the Abu Dhabi Arena, the Liwa Dates Festival, the Safe Summer Exhibition at the Dalma Mall, and a Traffic Day event at Al Ain University at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. .

He added that the public interacted with the robot and dealt with its modern technologies and the ease of delivering awareness and provided answers to their questions on many awareness topics about the dangers of distraction on the road and traffic advice. It also provided clear and accurate answers about the value of traffic violations and the importance of safe traffic driving and urged them to adhere to traffic laws and regulations to avoid… for violations to occur.