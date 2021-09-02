The Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector of Abu Dhabi Police carried out a safe return workshop for school students. The workshop called on school bus drivers to abide by the traffic laws and set speeds, and urged their supervisors to ensure that students get on and off the bus before it moves and that students do not stand behind the bus after they get off it, and keep them away from it at a safe distance, and make sure that students get off and on safely and sit on their seats. Inside the bus in a safe manner.

It called on school bus drivers not to use a mobile phone while driving and to wear a seat belt, and to make sure that students are taken from their boarding stations and when they get off the bus from safe places.

She called for a side signal to be activated on buses in the event of students getting on and off the bus, pointing to the application of Article No. (90) to violating bus drivers, which stipulates a fine of 500 dirhams and 6 points in the event of their failure to open a stop sign in the event of students getting on and off the bus.

She appealed to the people to abide by the traffic law, and to stop their vehicles in the event of opening the side “stop” signal for buses, pointing to the application of deterrent measures with intensification of traffic control and the violation of drivers who are not committed to stopping, and the application of Article (91) on them by violating them with a fine of 1,000 dirhams and 10 traffic points.

She stressed the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures to be followed, social distancing, and wearing a mask to confront the repercussions of the spread of the Corona virus and preserve the health and safety of students.

Police appealed to parents to stop their vehicles in case the side “stop” sign for school buses is opened.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

