The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police implemented the “Back to School” initiative at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall Center in Baniyas and Al Fursan Center “Forsan Mall” in Khalifa City, within the framework of the federal campaign at the state level under the slogan “Our Children are a Trust”.

Colonel Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of the External Areas Traffic Department, stressed the interest of Abu Dhabi Police in enhancing traffic awareness for drivers by implementing a set of activities and traffic awareness programs within the efforts aimed at enhancing responsibility for compliance with traffic and traffic laws and regulations, and reducing the causes that lead to traffic accidents and the resulting consequences. severe deaths and injuries.

He pointed out the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to strengthen partnership with various sectors and segments of society in spreading traffic awareness to ensure the safety of students during their transportation by school buses, stressing the need to adhere to the full stop of vehicles when opening the “stop” arm for buses, with a distance of not less than five meters in both directions, to ensure Students pass safely, and to avoid a fine of 1,000 dirhams and 10 traffic points in the event that the driver does not stop when he sees the “stop” signal for school buses. The initiative focused on holding a workshop to enhance families’ awareness of the importance of providing traffic safety elements and a safe environment for school students, and awareness programs on pedestrian safety, not being distracted by other than the road, wearing seat belts while driving, and leaving a sufficient safety distance when standing behind school buses.