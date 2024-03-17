The Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences implemented the “Ramadan Basket” initiative for the academy’s workers, which included distributing a food basket and an awareness booklet in the Hindi language about healthy food and its importance during the holy month.

Brigadier General Dr. Rashid Mohammed Burshid, Deputy Director of the Academy, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in charitable and humanitarian work in the holy month of Ramadan, praising the academy’s members’ generous initiative, which comes within the approach of the founder and builder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” in tolerance, love, and charitable work. And humanity until these values ​​​​became inherent characteristics of Emirati society and the Emirati character by providing charitable and humanitarian works to those who deserve them, and a humanitarian approach in promoting social responsibility.

Shamsa Matar Al Neyadi, a nutritionist, presented an educational workshop on healthy eating habits during the month of Ramadan.