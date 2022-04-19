The Capital Police Directorate, in the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, and through its police stations, distributed Ramadan meals to fasting people and workers in public service sites.

The Popular Police Station participated in the volunteer work of the students of the Higher College of Technology to distribute boxes of Ramadan bread, which included a set of basic foodstuffs needed by fasting people, and to help them provide their daily requirements throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al Neyadi, Director of the Capital Police Directorate, explained that the distribution of the Ramadan meer is an embodiment of social values ​​instilled by the founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” in establishing the path of humanitarian giving in the country.

He pointed out the importance of participating in humanitarian work, and contributing to the solidarity of the Emirati society, which is always racing for charitable work, praising the cooperation of the students of the Higher Academy of Technology in the preparation, packaging and distribution of Ramadan food and the provision of basic foodstuffs.