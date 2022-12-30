Abu Dhabi Police implemented a field awareness initiative for recreational cyclists as part of the “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable” campaign, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority and with the participation of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, the Special Patrols Department, the Community Police Affairs Department in Al Ain (members of We Are All Police) and Saaed Traffic Systems Company.

The initiative comes as part of its efforts to provide safety and protect youth and adolescents from the dangers of using them without personal protective equipment and protecting them from the risks of traffic accidents.

The campaign included distributing educational digital brochures about the dangers of using motorcycles recklessly or performing show business that may cause inconvenience to others, and providing advice and guidance on the need to wear a helmet to protect the head, appropriate clothing, and ensure the safety of the bike and the validity of the front and rear lights and tires, in addition to educating parents to search for their children On safe driving and the need to adhere to public safety conditions to reduce the occurrence of accidents.

The Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, confirmed that the initiative focused on enhancing preventive awareness for young people and youth, urging them to adhere to safety measures during the winter season and adhere to the laws and regulations that were put in place for their safety and the safety of all.

Al-Balushi called for the need for families, youth and the public in general to cooperate with the objectives of the Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable campaign, which focuses on enhancing security, safety and positivity in wild areas and preserving the safety of the public.

While the Director of Al Ain Traffic Department, Colonel Matar Abdullah Al Muhairi, indicated the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in spreading traffic culture from the dangers of driving motorcycles and reaching the largest target group of the public to enhance security, safety and safety, and reduce accidents to maintain their safety and the safety of others.