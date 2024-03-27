Officers from the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Absher Ya Watan Volunteer Team, participated in distributing Iftar meals for fasting people to drivers and road users as part of the Ramadan “Eat to Rent” initiative, at the traffic light intersection near the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters building, with the aim of consolidating the values ​​of goodness and giving in our society.

Colonel Suhail Mohammed Al Khaili, Deputy Director of the Protocol and Public Relations Department at Abu Dhabi Police, confirmed that this humanitarian work embodies the noble goals pursued by the wise leadership to activate collective and voluntary work to serve the generous nation and maintain traffic safety, pointing to the keenness on community communication and enhancing participation in doing good and instilling The spirit of volunteerism and cooperation in people, especially during the days of the holy month of Ramadan.

He urged drivers to adhere to safe driving, leave a sufficient safety distance, and not rush to catch up with Iftar time, explaining that “in caution there is safety, and in haste there is regret.” He gave thanks and appreciation to the Absher Ya Watan volunteer team for their cooperation in doing good deeds and distributing breakfast meals to drivers.