The Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector of Abu Dhabi Police implemented the initiative to distribute gifts to workers, coinciding with Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on Ramadan 19 each year.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al-Hamiri, said that the celebration of this occasion, dear to all of our hearts, embodies the values ​​of the founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that remain in our souls, to become methods of work and convoys of goodness and giving. The United Arab Emirates has become a symbol of love, tolerance and human giving for the sake of man wherever he is.

He added: “Zayed Al-Khair is a benevolent person, a man of goodness and attitudes, and the owner of a fragrant biography will remain immortal and unforgettable. He taught us how duty is, and how a person grows up with truth and with truth, and left us a rich legacy and a common approach in the fields of human giving, and established the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence, solidarity, unity, respect and acceptance. the other, and made these values ​​a curriculum for the UAE and its people.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

