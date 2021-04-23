Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The first virtual Ramadan council of Abu Dhabi Police discussed a topic on “Quality of family life in Ramadan,” within the fifth session of the Ramadan councils under the slogan “The Year of Fiftieth … Achievements Made and a More Achieving Future.”

The Media Council was directed by Nasser Abdullah Al-Saadi from the Security Media Department in Abu Dhabi Police, explaining that the popular councils are a legacy that deepens the foundations of communication between the members of the united Emirati community, as they have become, with the generous guidance of the wise leadership, a center for the launch of constructive dialogues and raising strategic and awareness issues to improve the quality of life .

The preacher, Moza Mashari Al Shamsi, the chief preacher at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, spoke in the first axis about family cohesion in Ramadan, Islam’s concern for the family and its setting of rulings that contribute to consolidating its foundations and establishing its ties to build a society based on compassion to form the nucleus of society in correct and positive ways.

She called for the need to increase counseling spaces and take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan in holding family meetings at Ramadan tables to develop practical parenting and family education programs, and to provide support, care and awareness for children, in order to reach a community that yields good fruits.

Colonel Dr. Ali Al Balushi, a certified trainer at the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences at Abu Dhabi Police, reviewed, in the second axis, the role of Abu Dhabi Police in enhancing the quality of family life, and its tireless vision since its inception to continue the process of development and modernization in police work, and to achieve the best positive indicators of achievement. And to maintain the sustainability of security and safety.

He affirmed the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to implement its plans, strategy, programs and initiatives to ensure the continuation of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a safe, secure and peaceful society through its high-quality police services, and to achieve its mission of working for a stable society.

He touched on its efforts and readiness in facing challenges and crises, how to deal with the emerging corona virus, and applying precautionary measures to prevent it by presenting a set of awareness initiatives and integrated services.

Dr. Saif Al-Jabri, member of the Board of Directors of the Juvenile Awareness and Care Association, explained the role of volunteer work in achieving the quality of family life, indicating that the meaning of the quality of life for an individual is a person’s satisfaction with his life, himself and its details.