The Abu Dhabi Police General Command organized the Virtual Innovation Forum, in cooperation with the Tawazun Economic Council, to discuss the consolidation of innovation and readiness for the future, and to support talented and innovative affiliates.

A number of Abu Dhabi Police employees, and a selection of speakers, advisors and decision makers in the Tawazun Economic Council, participated in the forum, with the aim of introducing the Khalifa Center for Innovation and the policy of the Office of the Economic Balance Program, in order to achieve the objectives of the existing partnership between the General Command and the Council.

The Director of the Strategy and Institutional Development Center, Colonel Khalfan Abdullah Al-Mansoori, said that holding the virtual forum comes from the police leadership’s belief in the importance of strengthening partnerships with all institutions and various entities in implementing initiatives and projects related to consolidating innovation and readiness for the future.

He stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in providing the necessary care and support for talented and innovative members of the leadership, and providing an environment that stimulates police innovation, in a way that supports the growth, prosperity and excellence process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.



