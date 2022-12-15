Abu Dhabi Police organized a youth panel discussion entitled “Involving Juveniles and Their Aspirations”, in cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority in the Department of Juvenile Welfare in Mafraq, with the aim of discussing the development of innovative means, tools and solutions to ensure the integration and involvement of released prisoners in society.

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, affirmed the UAE government’s keenness to build a generation armed with knowledge, capable of creativity in a cohesive society adhering to its national identity, while providing them with support and providing opportunities that enable them to achieve maximum benefit from their capabilities, as they are the active energy. to build a home.

She added that it is necessary to take care of youth’s leisure time in positive ways and direct it in favor of building youth capacities and community service, especially juveniles who have been exposed to special circumstances, which require greater attention from all parties to reintegrate them into society, and revive hope in their souls by cultivating the values ​​of good citizenship, enhancing their competitiveness, and exploring Embracing and developing their talents.

She pointed to the concerted efforts of various institutions in the country to find programs and activities of qualitative value and impact, to rehabilitate juveniles and integrate them among members of society as empowered and safe individuals who are aware of their rights and duties and stimulate their creativity and innovation, and improve the concept of care and rehabilitation and develop proactive solutions to address the factors causing the phenomenon of juvenile delinquency in accordance with the best International practices, to enhance the cohesion of the social fabric in the country, and to provide all aspects of proper care for the juvenile, while he is in juvenile centers, after leaving the center’s premises, and during the aftercare stage.

The Director of the Community Security Sector, Brigadier Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, affirmed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in cooperating with its strategic partners in joint work in various projects and initiatives that help in caring for young people and preparing them to take responsibility for the advancement and progress of the country, expressing his sincere thanks to Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs. With continuous interest in empowering youth under the directives of the leadership, which has paid great attention to supporting youth as the most important wealth of the country.

He pointed out that these interests are reflected in the “Hand in Hand” project in cooperation with strategic partners, which focuses on developing the skills and building the talents and aspirations of juveniles and minors through community institutions and government agencies, and providing a helping hand to juveniles after qualifying them and assisting them in joining various employers that are commensurate with their qualifications. and their skills.