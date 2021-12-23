The Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, received public calls in the “Aman Service” on the toll-free number 8002626, during his visit to the Security Information Department in the Leadership Affairs Sector, and participated in its completion, and to determine the efficiency and effectiveness of work procedures on them, and follow up on the steps and mechanisms of work. In order to enhance security efforts in the fight against crime.

The visit comes as part of the government’s “In the Field” initiative, and was accompanied on the tour by the Deputy Director of the Leadership Affairs Sector, Brigadier Saeed Mohammed Al Kaabi, and the Deputy Director of Security Information Department, Colonel Dr. Hassan Juma Al Zaabi, and a number of officers.

He listened to the public’s comments and the challenges they face in providing services, in addition to their needs, expectations and aspirations from Abu Dhabi Police, and their suggestions about the services provided to them, and directed the provision of all facilities to the public, making them happy, and sustainable improvement.

He pointed out the importance of the safety service in preventing crimes from occurring before they occur, by dealing with them in strict confidence, stressing the keenness of Abu Dhabi Police to develop the service and motivate the public to communicate with it around the clock, to report any security, community or traffic information, and to enhance crime prevention.

He urged the Director and Officers of the Security Information Department to continue improvement and development efforts to achieve the goals, and to empower all employees to enhance the public’s experience, stressing the commitment of Abu Dhabi Police to focus on the public, and improve their experience to provide innovative, high-quality services that bring them happiness and confidence in police services, and in accordance with a vision that keeps pace with the leadership process to ensure The continuation of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a community enjoying security and safety.



