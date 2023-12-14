Musaffah Police Station in the External Regions Police Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police delighted a number of workers in Al Dhafra Labor Village as part of the “Winter Warmth” initiative, which reflected joy and satisfaction on the faces of the workers by distributing warm clothes to them.

Colonel Yousef Mohammed Al Muhairi, Director of Musaffah Police Station, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in implementing noble humanitarian initiatives and leaving a positive societal impact that brings happiness to workers and all members of society from all segments.

The workers thanked and appreciated Abu Dhabi Police for its interest in implementing community initiatives that enhance the culture of giving and humanitarian work and its continuous keenness, on various occasions, to emphasize the role of workers in the process of development and support them.