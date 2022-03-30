Abu Dhabi Police pleased the child Youssef Mahmoud Muhammad (5) years old, from the Arab community, by taking him to Al-Rawda Police Station in the Capital Police Directorate and receiving him upon arrival at the station. When he watched the police patrol, this situation turned into feelings of joy and happiness, bringing joy to his heart, drawing a smile on his lips, giving him hope and happiness, and he was honored and bid farewell with the same warm reception.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police confirmed its interest in making the community happy, supporting such community and humanitarian initiatives, bringing joy and happiness into the hearts of young people, and changing the old stereotypical view of the police into one of love and happiness when watching its members and patrols during their duty. The police are watchful eyes in the service of society.



