Abu Dhabi Police made people of determination and children happy by distributing gifts and traffic awareness brochures as part of their participation in the “Our Summer is More Beautiful” event, which was implemented by the Hammah Center for Mental Abilities Development and the Al Qattara Arts Center in Al Ain City..

Colonel Saif Mohammed Naif Al Ameri, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department for Traffic Affairs in Al Ain, stressed the keenness of the Abu Dhabi Police to participate in humanitarian initiatives and its continuous interest in making society happy, pointing to the ongoing cooperation with the Himma Center for Mental Capacity Development and supporting its pioneering efforts aimed at integrating people of determination into community institutions, raising their awareness and making them happy..

The people of determination and children were informed about the objectives of the Happiness Patrol in spreading positivity, expressing their happiness to take a tour in the patrol and learn about its components. The Traffic Awareness and Education Team at the Traffic and Security Patrols Department in Al Ain provided traffic advice and guidance in the summer camp, in addition to informing them of the importance of adhering to traffic laws, rules and regulations, and organizing competitions to raise awareness of the importance of traffic safety..