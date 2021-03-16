The Social Support Centers in the Community Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police dealt with 6,825 social cases, including: family disputes, delinquency, hostilities, and others, after providing psychological and social support and providing advice and awareness to individuals to avoid negative behaviors and establish harmony during the past year.

The Director of the Social Support Centers Department, Brigadier Saeed Hamad Al-Kaabi, stated that the centers deal with more than 30 types of various social issues and cases, which fall within their competencies, and related to strengthening community and family security before reaching the executive and judicial authorities through their centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra or the website. To Abu Dhabi Police.

He pointed out that the centers are in charge of responding to telephone consultations by their experienced social workers trained in psychology, sociology and law, as part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to enhance the community environment for family stability, which will positively affect the security process.

He stated that more than 20 thousand people have benefited from the courses, awareness campaigns, workshops and specialized lectures carried out by the centers, especially through social media, which witnessed great interaction from the audience.

The centers contribute to resolving disputes and issues that do not require legal intervention, and one of their tasks is to educate individuals.

And it undertakes work within the framework of three main axes, which are: Addressing minor issues, such as: violence and family disputes, disputes between neighbors, disputes at school, and conflicts between adolescents, while the second axis is responsible for providing psychological and social support to victims of crime, especially for women and children, while The third axis relates to crime prevention.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

