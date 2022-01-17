Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that two emergencies were dealt with this morning, one of whom led to the outbreak of a limited fire at the refined products loading station in the “Musaffah” area, as well as another fire in the currently inactive new construction area within a building adjacent to the main building of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

It was announced earlier today that a fire broke out after an explosion at the refined products loading station in the Musaffah area, which led to the death of a Pakistani and two Indians, and injuring 6 others, whose injuries were between light and medium.

And she said in a statement that, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Airports Company and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense, the minor fire was brought under control in the currently inactive new construction area, and two injured airport employees were transferred to the hospital to check on their safety and receive the necessary health care.

Abu Dhabi Police expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured and praising the public not to circulate false information and the need to obtain data from official sources.



