Abu Dhabi Police teams and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority announced that they are dealing with a truck and vehicle accident on Sweihan Road before Al Shamkha Bridge this morning.
The accident led to the burning of both vehicles. The competent authorities have started their work. According to the official account of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command on Twitter, today.
Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority emphasized the importance of obtaining information from official sources.
difference #Abu Dhabi’s police The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority is dealing with a truck and vehicle accident on Sweihan Road before Al Shamkha Bridge this morning, which led to the burning of the two vehicles. The competent authorities have begun their work and stress the importance of obtaining information from official sources.
– Abu Dhabi Police (@ADPoliceHQ) November 22, 2022
#Abu #Dhabi #Police #dealing #accident #Sweihan #Road
Leave a Reply