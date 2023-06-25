Abu Dhabi Police warned of the curiosity that leads some people to try drugs and perish, calling on families to monitor the behavior of their children, to protect them from this devastating scourge.

Abu Dhabi Police called on drug abusers and addicts to communicate with the competent authorities for treatment, warning young people not to be deceived by drug delusions, which begin with experience and end with destruction.

Abu Dhabi Police stated that the “Forsa Hope” service received 331 requests for treatment for drug addiction during the past year, noting that the service helps and encourages addiction patients to initiate a request for treatment, as part of the Abu Dhabi Police’s continuous efforts to help this group get rid of their suffering and prevent the development of addiction. Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Salim Al Ameri, Deputy Director of the Drug Control Department in Al Ain, said that Abu Dhabi Police extends a helping hand to drug abusers who initiate treatment through the “Chance of Hope” program, and is very interested in educating society about the harms of narcotic substances and the effects of their addiction. He called for the necessity of educating family members and educating them on the importance of cooperation with the authorities concerned with treating addicts, introducing them to the “Chance for Hope” program, and seeing the goals of the program, and how to apply for treatment by visiting the Abu Dhabi Police website, and it is possible to communicate with the “Aman” service through the following channels: Phone (8002626), international calling (009718002626), text messages (2828), and the ADPolice smartphone app. Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that the “Chance of Hope” played a pioneering role in encouraging addiction patients to initiate treatment, activating community partnership to reduce the spread of narcotic substances, and promoting positive relations between members of society. The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters is participating in a package of community awareness initiatives and events, coinciding with the “International Day to Combat Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”, under the slogan “Participate with us to prevent it.” In a related context, it warned against criminal networks exploiting social networking sites and applications to promote drugs, by sending random messages on social media, which contain pictures, video clips, and voice messages to promote drugs, and claim the ability of these criminal elements to deliver drugs to any place in the country. .

She emphasized the role of the family in building society and preserving the behavior of its members, in order to prevent young people and adolescents from falling into addiction, noting that Abu Dhabi Police has always organized educational lectures in educational institutions and commercial centers, to raise awareness of the harms and types of drugs, the causes of abuse, and its effects on the individual and society. The concept of addiction in general, how to reduce it, and methods of comprehensive prevention of its risks.