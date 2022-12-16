Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Abu Dhabi Police honored the winning teams in the swimming championship within the Shield of His Excellency the Commander-in-Chief for Sports Excellence, which was organized by the Police Sports Education Center. Third.

Major General Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, Director of the Finance and Services Sector, praised the support and sponsorship of the police leadership and its continuous interest in providing the best capabilities to advance the process of sporting activities and motivate the people of the country to take sport as a way of life. He also praised the efforts to organize the championship and competition and the high sportsmanship among the participants.

The championship included the first race 100m freestyle, the second race 50m butterfly, the third race 50m backstroke, the fourth race 100m medley, the fifth race 50 breaststroke, the sixth race 50 freestyle, the 50x medley relay, the seventh race 4, and the eighth race 504x freestyle relay.

The coronation was attended by Brigadier General Khaled Abdullah Al-Khoury, Deputy Director of the Finance and Services Sector, Brigadier General Essam Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Police Sports Education Center, and a number of officers and individuals.