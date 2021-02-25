Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Brigadier General Dr. Khalfan Sultan Al-Kindi, Deputy Director of the Human Resources Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, crowned the criminal security sector team in the first place of the swimming and rescue championship, which was held on Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi, as part of the Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief’s shield for sports excellence for the season 2020-2021 and included a swimming pool relay, with the participation of 7 Teams representing the police sectors.

The Saif bin Zayed Academy team won the second place, and the Security and Ports Affairs Sector team won the third place, and the tournament included swimming and rescue at sea for a distance of 1,800 meters by relay system, each team consisting of 3 players.

The Deputy Director of the Human Resources Sector praised the physical and technical fitness of the contestants, stressing the police leadership’s support for such races, with the aim of raising the physical and mental competence of the members, pointing to the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in upgrading the sports system and encouraging and motivating all affiliates to achieve outstanding results and participate in various sports tournaments. .