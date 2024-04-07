The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police implemented the “Your Joy is Eid” initiative on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, which included visiting traffic accident victims at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, with the aim of bringing happiness and smiles to their souls, and giving them strength and hope. The initiative included offering gifts to patients and those injured in traffic accidents on the occasion of Happy Eid Al-Fitr.

The Police Legacy Department, the Community Police Affairs Department (Al Ain Region), members of “We Are All Police,” the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department, and the “Saed” Traffic Systems Company participated in the initiative.

The Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in building bridges of community communication, with the aim of alleviating the suffering of the injured, reassuring them of their health condition, bringing joy and happiness to their hearts, and providing a number of traffic instructions and advice on adhering to traffic regulations and laws, to avoid such incidents as These dangerous accidents cause injuries and affect their lives and the lives of their families.