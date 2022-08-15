The Abu Dhabi Police General Command confirmed its readiness to deal with the upcoming air depression in cooperation with strategic partners, follow up on developments in the weather situation issued by the concerned authorities, and develop master plans and supporting plans related to the event for all parties.

She pointed to the readiness of measures in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to publish warnings before and during the passage of the depression, and to announce the measures taken by the competent authorities and readiness to raise the level of the emergency situation and take the required precautionary measures.

She called on beach and sea-goers during this period to check the weather condition before moving to the beaches, and called on all facilities and construction companies to adhere to security and safety standards.

It urged the organizers of events and tourist areas to take precautionary measures in accordance with security and safety standards and to refer to plans to prepare for evacuation and accommodation according to the developments in the weather situation.

It called on drivers to adhere to safe driving on internal and external roads during the expected weather changes in the coming days, follow the weather condition before moving the vehicle, reduce road speeds and leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, warning of the danger of the driver filming or being preoccupied with other than the road.

It stressed the need to adhere to the speed limit indicated on signs and electronic road signs.

It called on owners of heavy vehicles, trucks and buses, owners of companies and distribution officials to warn drivers and educate them to adhere to safe driving during changes in weather conditions, stop at the nearest exit, and reinforce preventive measures to avoid accidents in such circumstances, in order to preserve the safety of everyone.