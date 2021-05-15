Abu Dhabi Police expressed its appreciation for the main role played by the family in caring for children, “future generations” … stressing their interest in strengthening the societal role and deepening cooperation ties with national institutions, especially those concerned with family and community affairs, in appreciation of the role of the family in building societies and advancing them.

Brigadier General Saeed Hamad Al Kaabi, Director of the Social Support Centers Department, said in a statement on the occasion of the International Family Day, which falls on May 15 annually, the administration’s keenness to implement many initiatives and activities that focus on caring for the family, confirming the great role that families play in shaping the stability of society and enhancing its security, which constitutes the axis The basic work of centers.

He praised the patronage and support of our wise leadership that provided the capabilities to support and care for the Emirati family in accordance with the national strategy, which contributed an important role through its plans and programs to provide a decent life for the family and women to make them empowered and pioneering and participate in all areas of the sustainable development process, in a way that achieves the quality of life for them, appreciating the pioneering role that This is done by mothers, providing them dearly and precious to their children and following up on their children in working and studying conditions remotely during the Corona pandemic.

He pointed out that the centers have organized many awareness-raising activities for the family, as they carried out the campaign “A cohesive family, a safer society” in cooperation with the Family Development Foundation, with the aim of reducing the phenomena that affect the entity of the family and based on the fact that the family is the main pillar of a positive society and considering constructive dialogue is the best way to solve Family disputes. It also participated in the social awareness campaign under the slogan “A cohesive family, a tolerant society and a safe homeland”, which was implemented by the Family Development Foundation and included recordings and transmission of awareness messages through the media and in several languages, lectures and awareness boards, and the distribution of booklets and text messages supporting the preservation of families and the authentic Emirati values ​​in order to deliver security messages. Reassuring families and supporting their stability for a safe and stable society, and providing the best security and police services within the integrated plans and partnerships. He explained that the centers deal with more than 30 types of various issues and social situations within their specializations and related to strengthening community and family security before reaching the executive and judicial authorities through their centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, or the Abu Dhabi Police website.

He pointed out that the centers are responsible for responding to telephone consultations by their experienced and trained social workers in psychology, sociology and law, as part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to enhance the community environment for family stability, which is positively reflected on our security path.