Abu Dhabi Police concluded its activities and initiatives for National Reading Month, which witnessed distinguished participation from members and community members during the month of March 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Abdullah Al-Saadi, Chairman of the Literary and Reading Committee at the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, stressed the importance of reading as a shield that protects the minds of young people and frees people from the shackles of ignorance, because it develops the desire to search for knowledge and sciences, calling for its consecration and making it an authentic daily habit to help improve the quality of reading. Life, and transferring meaningful knowledge in society.

Al-Saadi praised the participation of all sectors of the Abu Dhabi Police in the activities of the Month of Reading and the coordination and cooperation with strategic partners to make them successful, explaining that these activities included holding a reading session entitled “Your Reading Type” in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities, and implementing a workshop entitled “Zayed and Building Humanity… Reading Curriculum” in cooperation with the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, in addition to distributing the designs and publications of the Al Murabba Police Museum in several languages ​​to tourists and visitors as part of the “Abu Dhabi Guests” event to introduce them to the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence and their role in maintaining security and safety, in addition to various other activities to encourage making… Reading is a regular, daily habit.

