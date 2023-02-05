Abu Dhabi Police concluded the fifth edition of the “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable” campaign, which lasted for two months, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority and strategic partners, with the aim of enhancing preventive awareness of the public, and urging them to adhere to safety measures during the winter season, and adhere to the laws and regulations that were put in place for their safety and the safety of everyone.

The campaign focused on educating and educating the public about the importance of cooperating with the police to make our winter safe and enjoyable, and urged them to avoid behaviors that lead to accidents. And the dangers of using bicycles and motorcycles, and others.

The Director of the Security Media Department, Brigadier General Muhammad Ali Al Muhairi, stated that the campaign targeted all segments of society, and focused on raising awareness through Abu Dhabi Police platforms for social communication, and various media outlets, by publishing press news, television and radio interviews, including visual and audio messages, and distributing publications and booklets. educational.

He pointed to hosting experts and specialists in awareness councils, and warning of suffocation and fires resulting from heating methods.