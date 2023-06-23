The Abu Dhabi Police General Command confirmed its readiness to receive Eid Al-Adha with a comprehensive and proactive security and traffic plan in order to achieve its strategic priorities seeking to enhance security and safety, the happiness of society and road security in the emirate.

She explained that the plan focuses on providing safety for all segments of society, including citizens, residents and visitors, and includes intensifying police and security patrols on internal and external roads and tourist areas that witness crowds during the holiday, and near commercial centers, markets, parks, public parks and others, noting that all police and security agencies Concerned, especially those working in the field, worked to redouble efforts to enhance security and spread reassurance in society.

The directorates in the capital, Al-Ain, Al-Dhafra, the external regions, traffic, patrols, and the management of special patrols prepared an integrated system for the feast, and called on everyone to abide by the laws and regulations.

Abu Dhabi Police pointed out its interest in achieving the highest rates of safety on the road, and spreading comfort and reassurance in the hearts of its users, through its field presence at all times to ensure smooth traffic flow, confirming the preparation of traffic scenarios and plans that contribute to the flow of traffic and prevent traffic jams during the holiday. and accompanying events.

And she called on community members to adhere to the laws, and not to deal in any way with fireworks and those who trade in them, in order to preserve public safety during the celebration of the blessed Eid al-Adha holiday or any other events, and urged the young category of vehicle drivers to show civilized behavior in driving their vehicles and not to exploit Eid joy for any irresponsible behavior such as dangerous shows, reckless and reckless driving, and organizing races near residential areas that endanger their lives and the lives of others.

She urged drivers to abide by the traffic law, reduce speeds, and not be busy answering the phone or writing greeting messages while driving.

Abu Dhabi Police indicated that the Command and Control Center (999) in the Operations Department of the Central Operations Sector continues to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to receive calls and reports, and to ensure the arrival of the competent police teams as soon as possible to meet urgent calls and emergency cases, and to protect lives, property and national gains.